President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba says MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa tried to divert world attention by claiming that he was attacked by ZANU-PF thugs.

Chamisa who was in Masvingo last week had his convoy attacked by alleged ruling party thugs.

However, Charamba says that all lies and staged managed to distract world attention from the illegal sanctions.

“The pseudo-events of last week were meant to pre-empt or reshape the narrative and focus on damaging sanctions which both the UN Rapporteur and SADC will highlight this week and beyond.

“Let’s see if the bragging Nero can defeat the will of the whole United Nations and SADC,” says Charamba.

“Please Americans and Europeans who slapped Zimbabwe with illegal sanctions.

“One has to be a very bald mind to brag last week’s pseudo-events were meant to deflect world attention on illegal sanctions.

“Or to dissuade us from going for by-elections,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Chamisa described the incident as an attempt on his life.

