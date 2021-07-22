Photo: Zimlive

At least 14 Zimbabweans deported from the United Kingdom have touched down at the RGM International Airport.

They landed at the Airport at 10AM this morning and were driven away by bus to an unknown location probably for quarantining.

Reports are that from the 50 who were supposed to come, some have won court cases not to be deported.

Others could not travel because they had been isolated after getting in contact with Covid 19 infected people. This is the UK’s first Zimbabwe deportation flight in 15 years.

Meanwhile, it is highly believed that the 14 deportees would have been driven to a quarantine center.

Zwnews