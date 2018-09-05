14 Malaichas travelling from SA jailed for assaulting Beitbridge policeman

Fourteen Malaichas including a man understood to be a member of the South African Police force have been sentenced to a wholly suspended six month jail term each for assaulting a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer and fleeing from the border without declaring goods that they had brought in from South Africa.

They were in addition ordered to pay $600 each as fine.

They appeared before Resident Magistrate Langton Mukwengi and were facing two counts of assault and public violence.

Prosecutor Misheck Guwanda told the court that the accused persons acted in common purpose and forcibly removed barricades which block vehicles carrying imported goods from leaving before being searched. They then assaulted and pelted Tawanda Shayamano, a cop with stones.

The first seven to be apprehended; Tawanda Jaison (35), Philemon Sibanda (35), Solomon Ngcame (44), Nhlanhla Mkhize (44), Mudau Shumani Leonard (43), Samiso Sibanda (58) and Bhekimpilo Ntini were fined $300 for the first count, $300 for second count and in addition six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for two years.

Charles Zingwara, Partson Zondo and Velezwene Ndebele were fined $600 and six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for two years.

Xolani Ncube was fined $300 for each count and six months imprisonment which was suspended for two years.

Wangiwe Ngwenya and Mguni Nhlanhla were fined $350 for each count and in addition six months which was wholly suspended for two years and Nkomazana Ndabezinhle was fined $200 for the first count and $300 for second count and in addition three months which were suspended for two years.masvingo mirror