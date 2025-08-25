The country’s premier agricultural and business exhibition, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show formerly Harare Agricultural Show has kicked off in the capital today.

Running from 25 to 30 August 2025 in Harare, the event will mark 130 years of championing agricultural, business development, innovation, and resilience in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a recent press briefing held at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) offices in Harare, ZAS Chief Executive Officer Rufaro Gunundu said the 2025 edition will not only reflect on a proud legacy, but also reinforce the indispensable role agriculture plays in Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development and national identity.

The 2025 show will run until under the theme “Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Communities,” which Gunundu said captures the spirit of unity, cooperation, and shared development among stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

By late July, about 304 exhibitors had already confirmed participation, with the figure expected to rise to 580.

In terms of physical footprint, 63,000 square meters of exhibition space has been allocated — putting the event well on track to meet its target of 89,000 square meters.

“This strong uptake reflects the show’s broad appeal and growing significance across sectors,” Gunundu noted.

Business Engagements and Strategic Conferences

Beyond exhibitions, ZAS has curated a robust lineup of business-to-business engagements and strategic networking platforms to facilitate dialogue, innovation, and partnerships among senior executives, government officials, researchers, and international experts.

Flagship events include:

SAS Humanity Growth Day – August 21, Royal Harare Golf Club

Annual National Agribusiness Conference (ANA) – August 27, Andy Miller Hall.

Quiz and Karaoke Night for Exhibitors – August 27, SAS Courtyard

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Conference – August 28, Rainbow Towers.

Zimbabwe Agricultural Media Awards – August 28, SAS Courtyard

Research for Agricultural Excellence in Technology and Innovation (RAETI) – August 28, Andy Miller Hall.

The official opening ceremony of the show will take place on Friday, August 29.

Showcasing the Best in Agriculture: Produce, Livestock, Tobacco, and Cotton

This year’s Agricultural Produce Section will exclusively feature top provincial champions, selected through a rigorous process that began at ward level and progressed through district and provincial competitions.

Only the best 300 exhibitors, representing Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, will earn the honour of showcasing their produce at the national event — a strong testament to quality and consistency.

The Livestock Section will also draw strong attention, with participation from across the country. So far, confirmed entries include: 120 beef and dairy cattle, 78 goats, 68 sheep, 26 pigs, 84 rabbits

105 poultry entries.

A panel of local and regional expert judges will preside over the competition, ensuring the highest standards.

All animals will be required to have valid foot-and-mouth disease certificates, with ZAS emphasising its commitment to animal health protocols.

In the Tobacco Section, Zimbabwe’s golden leaf continues to shine. Farmers produced over 340 million kilograms of tobacco this year, generating a record US$1.13 billion in revenue.

This section, which has been decentralised to include provincial schools, is expected to uncover fresh talent while encouraging youth participation in agriculture.

The Cotton Section will spotlight the value chain’s contribution to rural development, foreign currency generation, and value addition.

According to ZAS, all key stakeholders in cotton will be represented under one roof, and judging for the section has already been completed.

Visitor Experience and Security Enhancements.

To improve accessibility, additional entry gates have been set up and secure, expanded parking spaces have been designated. Security will remain a top priority, with ZAS deploying advanced technologies to ensure safety for all attendees.

In collaboration with sponsors, the show will once again feature child safety wristbands and reunification systems to assist families in case of separations.

Entertainment for All Ages at Glamis Arena

This year’s show promises an electrifying entertainment experience at the Glamis Arena, with live performances, fireworks displays on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings, and a host of fun activities catering to all age groups.

“There is something for everyone,” said Gunundu. “This show is not just about business; it is a celebration of Zimbabwean excellence, culture, and community.”

A Legacy Worth Celebrating

With 130 years of legacy behind it, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show continues to serve as a national platform for economic opportunity, cultural pride, and technological advancement.

From smallholder farmers to industry giants, policy-makers to innovators, the 2025 edition is poised to be a bold step forward in shaping the future of Zimbabwean agriculture.