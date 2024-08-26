GOKWE – Police in Gokwe last week dispersed 13 boys and girls, most of them under the age of 18 who had gathered for a birthday party where they had put together bucketfuls of diluted hot stuff.

The incident happened in Musauki Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South.

The group comprised six boys and seven girls who had gathered to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Some of the participants were already drunk by the time Police moved in.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

The teenagers were taken to the Police station in Gokwe where they were warned and cautioned in the presence of their parents. Those who had refused to co-operate with Police were fined.

“Police in Gokwe dispersed 13 teenagers on suspicion that the gathering would lead to serious abuse of drugs and substances. A tip off was received on the gathering.

“They were drinking a diluted brandy in a 20-litre bucket. The event was a belated birthday party of their friend who is 17 years,” said Police.

