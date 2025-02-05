The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a road traffic accident which occurred on 03/02/24 at around 1545 hours at the 26 kilometre peg along Kadoma-Sanyati Road.

At least 13 people were injured when a Nehoreka bus with 51 passengers on board overturned and landed on its left side.

The bus driver and the conductor fled from the scene.

The injured victims were admitted at Kadoma General Hospital.

Meanwhile, in other news police in Masvingo arrested a form four student (19) in connection with a case of murder which occurred near a High School in Masvingo on 03/02/25.

The suspect stabbed another form four student (18) with an okapi knife on the stomach after an argument.

The suspect had accused the victim of assaulting his young brother.

The victim died upon admission at a local clinic in Zimuto.

