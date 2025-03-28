Twelve senior pastors from the United Methodist Church (UMC) have resigned in protest over the church’s recent decision to remove its long-standing condemnation of homosexuality.

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare this morning, one of the pastors, Reverend Forbes Matonga (pictured) confirmed the resignations, stating that the church’s new stance no longer aligns with Christian teachings.

“Now your beloved church fully embraces this sin and even celebrates it as God’s gift,” said Rev Matonga.

The resignations follow last year’s General Conference of the United Methodist Church in the United States, where church leadership voted 523-161 to revise its Social Principles.

The decision removed language that deemed homosexuality “incompatible with Christian teaching” and allowed for the ordination and appointment of “self-avowed practicing homosexuals.”

The Zimbabwean delegation opposed the vote.

Pastor Maria Masamba expressed concern over the implications of the policy shift.

“I’m not talking about being modern or progressive, I’m talking about the very fabric of our society.

“If we start to normalise homosexual relationships within the church, what does that mean for the future of our families, our communities, and the world?

“It is a sobering thought, but one we need to consider. The reality is if we don’t have traditional families with a mother and father, we’re not going to have children who can grow up to be doctors and lawyers, etcetera.

“It’s not about being old-fashioned or close-minded, it’s about preserving the human race.

“I truly believe that allowing homosexuality in the church is not a step forward, but a step backwards – one that could have devastating consequences for generations to come.”

The Herald