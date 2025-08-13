POLICE have confirmed the death of 12 people in road accidents countrywide over the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 283 kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on August 11 at around 2am.

Six people were killed, while 16 others were injured when a Toyota Quantum with 22 Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

Meanwhile, one person was killed while 20 others were injured when a Nissan NP300 vehicle veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof after the vehicle’s left rim had broken on August 10 at 5am at a bridge along Four Mile Drive near Hwange Colliery Training Centre, .

The police reported another fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 48-kilometre peg along Nyanga-Rwenya Road on August 8.

The Herald