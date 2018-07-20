$10million drugs seized

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it intercepted dangerous drugs worth $10 million last year, after increasing its footprint at ports of entry.

This comes as the tax collector, together with State security agents, is currently under fire for not fully policing borders and airports to stem smuggling.

But in its annual report distributed during Zimra’s annual general meeting held on July 5, the institution says its Canine Unit extended coverage in all major ports of entry including international airports to nine from seven in 2016.

“The (Canine) Unit accounted for 128 detections in 2017 compared to 115 in 2016. Contraband consisting of 7 062,5kgs of cannabis, 9kgs of cocaine and 10,3 litres of injectable omnipaque drug was intercepted.

“The value of seizures rose to $10 058 074 from $3 226 585 in 2016,” reads the report.

Many people particularly in high density suburbs have become drug addicts due to their proliferation.