Elsberry-Mandaza bus from Harare to Chipinge yadonha pa Beatrice
The Bus was avoiding a Headon with a haulage truck and the driver lost control of the bus ndobva ratsvedza since it was raining… 1 death so far n several injuries.
Bus driver wanted to overtake another vehicle then he realised an on coming haulage truck, online sources.
The Bus was avoiding a Headon with a haulage truck and the driver lost control.. 1 death so far n several injuries
Said to be video of same bus company overtaking on double lines
The Bulawayo Bus Operators Association (BBOA) and the Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) have both urged the government to suspend the licences of errant long-distance bus operators.
The associations accuse some bus operators of flouting traffic rules and regulations by picking up and dropping passengers at undesignated places in Bulawayo.
Many buses are using undesignated places to pick up and drop off passengers thereby causing chaos within the city centre.
Popular illegal pick-up points include Harare Road, outside Eveline High School and the Centenary Park area along Leopold Takawira and Corner Fort Street and 8th Avenue as well as the corner of Fort Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue, popularly known as Tredgold.
Last week, the government suspended the operating licences of Rimbi Tours and Zebra Kiss buses after the two bus operators caused a fatal road traffic accident in Mutoko on Tuesday.