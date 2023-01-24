The Bulawayo Bus Operators Association (BBOA) and the Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) have both urged the government to suspend the licences of errant long-distance bus operators.

The associations accuse some bus operators of flouting traffic rules and regulations by picking up and dropping passengers at undesignated places in Bulawayo.

Many buses are using undesignated places to pick up and drop off passengers thereby causing chaos within the city centre.

Popular illegal pick-up points include Harare Road, outside Eveline High School and the Centenary Park area along Leopold Takawira and Corner Fort Street and 8th Avenue as well as the corner of Fort Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue, popularly known as Tredgold.

Last week, the government suspended the operating licences of Rimbi Tours and Zebra Kiss buses after the two bus operators caused a fatal road traffic accident in Mutoko on Tuesday.