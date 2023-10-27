File image for illustration purposes

At least one person has died and ten others injured in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 26/10/23 around 0600hours along Bulawayo-Harare Road near Snake World.

As reported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) a Toyota Wish vehicle with 11 passengers on board, veered off the road to the right rolled over several times before it landed on the opposite dual carriage way.

The body of the victim was taken to Norton General Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Apparently in other news, police in Mazowe have arrested Musa Gandi (43), Tafadzwa Chipashu (35), Rabby Ngwenya (32) and Agnes Kunaka (41) at a roadblock along Harare-Mukumbura Road, in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 26/10/23 at around 0045 hours.

The four suspects who were armed with iron bars and a knife, allegedly gained entry into a house in Mupfure Heights, Mt Darwin and attacked four victims who were sleeping before stealing a Mac book laptop, a Lenovo laptop, a red HP laptop, 3 car key of a Toyota Hilux, Toyota Mark X and Mercedes Benz motor vehicles and US$350-00 cash.

Zwnews