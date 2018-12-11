1 dead, 24 people seriously injured after Honde Valley bridge collapses

One person died while 24 others were seriously injured after a suspended bridge they crossing failed to sustain their weight and collapsed in Honde Valley.

Eighteen of the 24 who were injured are still admitted at Hauna hospital where they are getting treatment.

The others have already been discharged.

Murara Bridge is a makeshift bridge constructed 5 years ago by the Zimbabwe National Army.

It joins two villages Muparutsa and Samutete.

The bridge collapsed after over 60 people coming from a social soccer match crossed the bridge at the same time.

As a result the bridge loosened a bolt as it failed to contain the weight exerted by the villagers leading to its collapse.

It is alleged the deceased hit his head on a rock when he fell.

Mutasa North legislator Cde Chido Madiwa says the collapse of the makeshift bridge linking the two villages’ needs urgent attention as the volume of water has since increased due to the increased rains.

“The bridge needs to be repaired as soon as possible because people’s livelihood depends on it. It is the shortest route to the business centre where most of them conduct their businesses and if the bridge goes unrepaired it means a lot of families are going to suffer.

“People also risk being swept away by water as Pungwe River is a big river. The incident is a sad one and we are urging people to be cautious at all times as such incidents can be avoided,” said Cde Madiwa.

Hope for the Muparutsa and Samutete villagers now lies in the construction of another bridge.

