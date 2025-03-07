The Southern African Development Community (SADC) convened a virtual Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organ Troika on 06 March 2025 and deliberated on the escalating security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Summit was chaired by Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, in her capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Summit was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi and incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and Outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; ; His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, which is one of the Troop Contributing Countries to the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), and His Excellency Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Extraordinary Summit received the latest updates on the security situation in the Eastern part of the DRC and deliberated on the Report of the Defence Sub-Committee on the Review of the SAMIDRC Mandate.

The outcomes and recommendations from the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit will be presented to the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government to be convened soon, on a date to be confirmed.

In her opening statement Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, underscored that the SADC region would do its utmost best to assist the DRC and reiterated SADC’s solidarity with the people of DRC in the spirit of unity and cooperation.

Summit expressed its deepest condolences to the Democratic Republic Congo, the Republics of South Africa and Malawi, and the United Republic of Tanzania for the deceased soldiers who lost their lives during the recent attacks in the Eastern DRC, and whilst serving under the SAMIDRC, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Summit also reiterated its commitment to supporting interventions aimed at bringing lasting peace and security in the Eastern DRC, in line with the SADC Mutual Defence Pact of 2003.

The Summit commended the Chairperson of the SADC Organ, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, for urgently convening the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit following the meeting of the Defence Sub-Committee, as agreed during the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government on 31 January 2025, in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe.