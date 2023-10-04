Yesterday a 20 year old gardener who was in the habit of sneaking out with his employers Mercedes Benz caused damage along 2nd Street Ext first bumping into another stationer car at the Belgravia Shops and injuring a vendor and a young boy before speeding away.
The car which had a damaged left front wheel then rammed into a perimeter wall (durawall) by the Road Angels curve as show in the photos. The badly injured young man tried to run away but was apprehended by alert members of the public..online